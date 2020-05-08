Mother’s Day during COVID-19: What you can do for mom

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – We’re just two days away from Mother’s Day and we wanted to let you know what you can still do for mom. It involves flowers and food.

“I use my art degree every day,” Karen Daugherty said.

Karen Daugherty has been making masterpieces with flowers for more than 18 years.

“Flowers are my world and color is my world,” she said. “You can see I’m surrounded by color everyday.”

Those colors usually fly out the door; but with proms, graduations, and weddings postponed due to the Coronavirus, Daugherty has lost some of her business.

However, she expects to make up for it this weekend by helping to brighten many mom’s days.

“This mother’s day will be the best and most profitable mother’s day of 18 years,” she said.

And she’s not the only one looking forward to business booming.

Now that restaurants are allowed to offer outdoor dining, The Hare & Hound in Landrum is expecting to see a lot of moms they’ve missed dearly.

“That’s actually the biggest day of the year for most restaurants,” Patty Otto said.

The City of Landrum plans to close Trade Street–next to the restaurant–to allow for tables to be put in the road.

“We’re looking forward to feeding as many people as we can, letting them get some normalcy in their lives, and eating off of a plate and not a to-go box,” Otto said.

They’ll be taking reservations as well as walk-ins.

“We’re asking people to call so we can kind of space it off and everyone won’t have to wait,” Otto said.

Both the restaurant and the flower shop told 7 News they’re glad they can remain somewhat of a constant for folks looking to celebrate mom.

“During this time, people have reflected on how it is to have family and how you love family and how you want to be reconnected with them,” Daugherty said.

For more information on how to order flowers from Mill Street Florist, you can call (864) 472-2233.

To make a reservation with The Hare & Hound, you can call (864) 457-3232. They will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Sunday.