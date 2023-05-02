GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department said that a crash happened involving a motorcycle and a car on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash occurred at 605 Laurens Road near Washington Street around 4 p.m.

According to officers, Laurens Road is closed in that area while the Traffic Unit investigates the incident. Officers are asking the public to avoid the area.

The Greenville County Coroner was also called to the scene. The coroner said that the victim was transported to a medical facility and died from their injuries around 4:32 p.m.

An external exam will be performed on Wednesday.

Stay connected with 7NEWS for additional updates as we learn more.