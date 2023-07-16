ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday night.

According to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office, the crash occurred around 9:45 p.m. near the 300 block of Belton Street.

Officials said the driver of the motorcycle was traveling west on Belton Drive when he attempted to pass a vehicle stopped attempting to make a left turn. The motorcycle sideswiped the stopped vehicle causing the motorcycle to crash.

The coroner’s office said Thomas Clayton Barnaby, 50, was ejected from the motorcycle and taken to a nearby hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

This investigation is ongoing by the Anderson County Coroner’s Office and the Williamston Police Department.