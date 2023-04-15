CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said that a Spartanburg man has died after a crash that happened on Saturday night.

According to the coroner, a 2023 Yamaha Y-7 motorcycle was headed south on Piedmont Road around 7:50 p.m. The driver was traveling at a high rate of speed when they lost control and ran off the road.

The coroner said that the driver hit a tree and was ejected into a field.

The coroner has identified the victim as Christian Isiah Tracy, 24, of Spartanburg. Tracy was pronounced dead on the scene. An autopsy report is scheduled.