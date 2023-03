OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said a man is dead following a motorcycle crash Friday evening.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash occurred on North Highway 11 at the intersection of Whitewater Falls Road around 9 p.m.

Troopers said a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling south on Highway 11, ran off the right side of the road, hit a ditch and overturned.

The coroner’s office identified the victim as James Richard Reid, 70, of Salem.