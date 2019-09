SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – One person has died almost a week after a motorcycle crash in Spartanburg County.

According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened September 16 at 9:30pm on Hayne Street.

Troopers said the motorcycle was driving north on Hayne Street when it spilled into the roadway.

The driver was not wearing a helmet and was taken to Spartanburg Medical Center where they died Sunday.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.