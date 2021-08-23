Motorcycle passenger dies a day after crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – A motorcycle passenger has died a day after a head-on crash in Spartanburg County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after 5:00pm Sunday on Foster Mill Circle in the Pauline community.

Troopers said a motorcycle and a pickup truck collided head-on.

The driver and passenger on the motorcycle were taken to the hospital for their injuries. They were not wearing helmets at the time of the crash, Highway Patrol said.

The passenger, 63-year-old Lou Ann Whiddon of Roebuck, from her injuries at Spartanburg Medical Center Monday afternoon.

There were no injuries among the four people in the pickup truck.

