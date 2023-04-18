ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol said that one person is dead following a crash that happened on Tuesday.

According to troopers, a 2008 Yamaha motorcycle was traveling west on SC Highway 88, and a 2016 Toyota sedan was traveling east on South Carolina Highway 88 around 5:30 p.m.

The Toyota sedan tried to turn onto SC Highway 8 and was struck by the Yamaha motorcycle.

Troopers said that the driver of the Yamaha motorcycle is deceased.