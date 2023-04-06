A motorcyclist was air lifted to the hospital with burns on over 50% of his body Thursday night when a portable container ignited while filling up.

BLACKSBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist was air lifted to the hospital with burns on over 50% of his body Thursday night when a portable container ignited while filling up.

According to Josh Parker, chief of the Buffalo Fire Department in Cherokee County, firefighters were called to a gas station on Blacksburg Highway shortly after 9 p.m.

Parker said a motorcyclist was filling up a portable container with gas next to a running motorcycle. The container got too hot and burst into flames, he said.

“He has burns on over 50% of his body, on the right side,” Parker said.

The victim was flown to the hospital on a helicopter to be treated for his burns.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.