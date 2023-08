ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist died Wednesday night after hitting a tree that was across the roadway in Pendleton.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 11:39 p.m. on US 176 near SC 88.

Troopers said a 1997 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling east when it collided with the tree.

The motorcyclist died at the scene.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office has not identified the motorcyclist at this time.