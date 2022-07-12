A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist died Monday night after colliding with another vehicle while being pursued by the highway patrol, the Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said.

According to the coroner’s office, the incident happened on West Cherokee Street around 8:40 p.m. Monday night near downtown Blacksburg.

21-year-old Joseph Wyatt Stancil, of Iron Station, NC, was driving a 2021 Yamaha motorcycle and was being pursued by the South Carolina Highway Patrol at the time.

The coroner’s office said Stancil failed to stop and collided with a Ford Escape that turned onto West Cherokee Street from Mountain View Drive.

Stancil was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday and the incident remains under investigation.