ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died on Wednesday when his motorcycle hit a tree in the roadway, the Anderson County Coroner’s Office has said.

According to the coroner’s office, Norval Ray Painter, 65, of Liberty, was driving a motorcycle on liberty highway at around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday when he hit a tree which had fallen into the roadway.

Painter was reportedly wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, but was ejected from his motorcycle and sustained multiple injuries in the crash.

The coroner’s office said the downed tree was responsible for two other accidents resulting in minor injuries Wednesday night.