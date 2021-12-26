Motorcyclist dead following crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A fatal crash left a motorcyclist dead in Spartanburg County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on SC 129 at Mustang Drag Road on Dec. 25.

The driver of a 2008 Toyota Camry was traveling south on SC 129 while the motorcyclist driving a 2008 Yamaha motorcycle was traveling north on SC 129, troopers said. The Toyota Camry was attempting to turn left unto Mustang Drag Road when they were hit by the motorcyclist.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene and later identified as Vladislav Bulvin, 24, of Wellford.

This crash remains under investigation by the SCHP and the Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT).