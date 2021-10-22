Motorcyclist dead following crash on Chesnee Hwy. in Spartanburg Co.

Local News

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – A motorcyclist died Friday following a crash on Chesnee Highway in Spartanburg County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 10:40 a.m. on Chesnee Highway at Battleground Road.

Troopers said a car was turning left from Battleground Road on to Chesnee Highway when they were hit by a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken to Spartanburg Medical Center where they later died, according to Highway Patrol.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

