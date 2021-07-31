Motorcyclist dead in Pickens Co. collision, troopers say

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist died on Saturday following a collision on US Highway 178 in Pickens County, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

According to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt, the crash occurred around 2 p.m. Saturday on Hwy 178 near Five Forks Road.

Bolt said the driver of a 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on Hwy 178 when they ran off the right side of the road before overcorrecting and crossing the center line into oncoming traffic. That’s when the motorcyclist crashed into a 2017 freightliner straight truck that was heading east on the highway.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet, but no other protective clothing, and was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not yet been released.

The driver of the straight truck was not injured in the collision.

