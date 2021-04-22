Motorcyclist dies 2 days after crash in Travelers Rest

TRAVELERS REST, SC (WSPA) – A motorcyclist died two days after he was injured in a crash along Poinsett Highway in Travelers Rest.

According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, the crash happened just before 3:00pm on April 19 on Poinsett Highway near Furman University.

The coroner said 19-year-old Zimael Miguel Cintron was riding a motorcycle when it was involved in a crash with another car.

Cintron was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital where he died from his injuries Wednesday afternoon.

The crash is being investigated by the Travelers Rest Police Department and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.