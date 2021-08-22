Motorcyclist dies after 3-vehicle collision in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One motorcyclist died on Sunday following a three-vehicle collision, the Cherokee County Coroner said.

Coroner Dennis Fowler said the incident happened around 5 p.m. near the intersection of Ellis Ferry Road and Oak Ridge Road.

The victim was identified as 34-year-old Steven Kyle Prince.

Fowler said Prince was traveling east on Ellis Ferry Road in a Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle when he struck the driver’s side of a 2019 Kia that was turning left onto Oak Ridge Road. Prince was ejected from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fowler added that the driver of a second motorcycle, who was traveling with Prince, also collided with the Kia and was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday, August 24.

