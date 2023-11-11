ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died on Saturday from injuries he sustained on Thursday while riding a motorcycle.

According to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office, Troy James McConnell, 35, of Simpsonville, died Saturday afternoon from multiple traumatic injuries from blunt force trauma.

According to the coroner’s office, on Thursday, McConnel was riding a motorcycle on Highway 247 near Belton when he was hit by a deer and fell in the road. While on the ground, McConnel was then hit by another car.

He was treated by first responders at the scene and transported to Prisma Health Trauma Center. He died in the hospital.

The coroner’s office said this is the second traffic death involving someone on a motorcycle in a one-week period. The incident is still under investigation.