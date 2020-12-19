Motorcyclist dies after crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – A man has died after a motorcycle crash along White Horse Road in Greenville County, Friday afternoon.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 3:40pm along White Horse Road near Old White Horse Road.

Troopers said the motorcycle was headed southbound, ran off the right side of the road, and struck a post.

The driver of the motorcycle was not wearing any protective clothing or helmet at the time of the crash and was thrown from the motorcycle, SCHP said.

The Greenville County Coroner identified the victim as 56-year-old David Lackey Jr.

There were no other vehicles involved in the crash.