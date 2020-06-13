Motorcyclist dies after crash in Greenville County.

Live Now
GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Greenville County.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said is happened Friday night at 10:02 P.M. on North East Main Street near Springdale Drive.

Troopers said the motorcyclist slowed down to make a left turn when 22-year-old Guianella Diaz-Munoz struck them in the rear.

The motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected from the motorcycle a died from their injuries.

Diaz-Munoz was not injured and is facing charges in connection to the crash.

The victims identity has not been released yet.

