Motorcyclist dies after crash on Hester Store Rd. in Pickens Co.

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic crash accident wreck_112453

PICKENS CO., SC (WSPA) – A motorcycle driver has died after a crash Friday afternoon on Hester Store Road in Pickens County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened shortly before 1:00pm.

Troopers said a pickup truck was attempting to cross Hester Store Road when it hit a motorcycle headed westbound.

The driver of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and died at the scene, according to Highway Patrol.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Livin' Upstate
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories