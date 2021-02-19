Motorcyclist dies after crash on Hester Store Rd. in Pickens Co.

PICKENS CO., SC (WSPA) – A motorcycle driver has died after a crash Friday afternoon on Hester Store Road in Pickens County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened shortly before 1:00pm.

Troopers said a pickup truck was attempting to cross Hester Store Road when it hit a motorcycle headed westbound.

The driver of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and died at the scene, according to Highway Patrol.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.