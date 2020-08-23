Motorcyclist dies after crash on Highway 9 in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C (WSPA) – A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Boiling Springs.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, it happened Saturday night around 11:02 P.M. on Highway 9 at Candle Lane.

Troopers say the motorcyclist was traveling on Highway 9 when they hit a Jeep.

The motorcyclist, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle, injured and transmitted by EMS to Spartanburg Regional where they died.

The victim’s identity has not been released yet.

The driver of the Jeep was not injured.

