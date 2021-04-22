Motorcyclist dies after crash on Hwy. 187 in Anderson Co.

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic crash accident wreck_112453

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – A motorcyclist has died after a crash on Highway 187 Thursday evening in Anderson County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 6:20pm near Arnold Drive.

Troopers said an SUV was attempting to turn left on to Arnold Drive when it failed to yield the right of way and was struck by a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was thrown from the vehicle and was struck by a second vehicle, troopers said.

Highway Patrol said the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene of the crash.

Nobody else was hurt.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Shred-A-Thon
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store