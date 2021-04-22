Motorcyclist dies after crash on Hwy. 187 in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – A motorcyclist has died after a crash on Highway 187 Thursday evening in Anderson County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 6:20pm near Arnold Drive.

Troopers said an SUV was attempting to turn left on to Arnold Drive when it failed to yield the right of way and was struck by a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was thrown from the vehicle and was struck by a second vehicle, troopers said.

Highway Patrol said the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene of the crash.

Nobody else was hurt.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.