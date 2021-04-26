Motorcyclist dies after crash on Hwy. 9 in Spartanburg Co.

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – A motorcyclist died and another person was taken to the hospital Monday after a crash along Highway 9 near Spartanburg.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 6:15pm along Highway 9 at Lilac Lane.

Troopers said a Jeep was attempting to make a left turn on to Lilac Lane when it was struck by a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene, troopers said.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 29-year-old Thomas Lee Young.

The driver of the Jeep was taken to Spartanburg Medical Center for their injuries.

South Carolina Highway Patrol’s Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team is handling the crash investigation.

