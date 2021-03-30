Motorcyclist dies after crash on Old Georgia Hwy. in Gaffney

GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – A motorcyclist has died after a crash Tuesday afternoon on Old Georgia Highway in Gaffney.

According to the Cherokee County Coroner’s Office, the crash happened shortly before 3:00pm near the 1500 block of Old Georgia Highway.

The coroner said a motorcycle was headed southbound when it crossed the center line and struck an SUV head-on.

The motorcyclist, identified as 47-year-old David Marion Rumfelt, II of Blacksburg, was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene, according to the coroner’s office.

The driver of the SUV was taken to Cherokee Medical Center for their injuries.

The crash is being investigated by the Gaffney Police Department and the Cherokee County Coroner’s Office.