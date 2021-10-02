Motorcyclist dies after driving off road in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist died Saturday after driving off of the road on a Cherokee County highway, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

According to a report from Master Trooper Gary Miller, the incident happened around 10:15 a.m. Saturday morning on SC Highway 211 near Mattie Jones Road.

Miller said the individual was driving a 2006 Honda motorcycle and heading north on Hwy 211 when they veered off the right side of the road and struck a sign. The person was not wearing a helmet and was ejected from the motorcycle.

Their identity has not yet been released.

