Motorcyclist dies after driving off road in Greenville Co., troopers say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist has died after driving off of Old Hunts Bridge Road Sunday afternoon, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

According to a release from Corporal Matt Southern, the incident occurred around 2:35 p.m. Sunday.

Southern said a motorcyclist was traveling west on Old Hunts Bridge Road near Rutledge Lake Road in a 1994 Harley Davidson when they veered off the right side of the roadway and struck a culvert before being ejected from the vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

