Motorcyclist dies after hitting deer in Laurens Co.

LAURENS CO., SC (WSPA) – A motorcyclist died Wednesday after crashing into a deer in Laurens County.

The crash happened on Jefferson Davis Road near Clinton around 6:00 p.m.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the motorcycle was headed east when the rider attempted to swerve around a deer.

Troopers said the motorcycle hit the deer, causing the rider to be thrown from the bike.

The motorcycle rider, 65-year-old Michael Wayne Templeton of Greenwood, died at the scene of the crash, according to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.

Troopers said the victim was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

