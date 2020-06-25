Motorcyclist dies at hospital after crash in Oconee Co.

OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – A motorcyclist has died after a head-on crash in Oconee County Thursday afternoon.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Tokeena Road just south of Seneca around 1:00pm.

Troopers said the driver of a Ford pickup truck was headed south on Tokeena Road when he swerved into oncoming traffic to avoid stopped vehicles.

Highway Patrol said the truck hit a motorcyclist head-on.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to Oconee Medical Center where they later died.

The driver of the pickup truck was not hurt and was charged with Driving Too Fast for Conditions, troopers said.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.