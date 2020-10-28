Motorcyclist dies at hospital days after Laurens Co. crash

LAURENS CO., SC (WSPA) – The driver of a motorcycle has died five days after a crash along Highway 418 in Laurens County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on October 22 at 2:10pm on Highway 418 at Coopers Bridge Road.

Troopers said a car headed eastbound attempted to make a left turn on to Coopers Bridge Road and was struck by a motorcycle headed westbound.

The driver of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet and was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital where they died Tuesday.

The driver of the car was injured and charged with failure to yield, according to Highway Patrol.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.