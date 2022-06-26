GREENWOOD, S.C (WSPA) – A man died almost two weeks after a motorcycle crash in Greenwood.

According to the Greenwood County Coroner’s Office, the crash happened on June 14 at 9:54 p.m. on Florida Avenue at Blyth Road. The crash involved the motorcyclist and a vehicle.

The motorcyclist was taken to Self Regional Healthcare but was later transferred to Greenville Memorial Hospital, the coroner’s office said. He died Sunday from his injuries.

The coroner’s office identified the motorcyclist as Christopher Scott Leagan, 50, of Prosperity.