OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist who was injured in a crash Monday in Oconee County has died.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened just before 8 p.m. Monday on West Oak Highway at Tokeena Road.

Troopers said a pickup truck was making a left turn from West Oak Highway on to Tokeena Road when it was struck by a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital where they died Friday morning.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

The driver of the pickup truck was not hurt in the crash.