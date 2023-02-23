ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – One person died Wednesday after a crash involving a motorcycle in Asheville.

The crash happened at the intersection of Patton Avenue and Old Haywood Road around 4:15 p.m., according to Asheville Police.

A motorcycle was headed westbound on Patton Avenue when it collided with an SUV which was making a left turn on to Old Haywood Road, officers said.

The motorcyclist was taken to Mission Hospital where he died later that evening.

Police identified the victim as 37-year-old Jericho Justin Lands.