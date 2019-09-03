Motorcyclist dies following crash in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist died Tuesday at the hospital after a crash on Smokey Park Highway in Asheville.

According to the Asheville Police Department, the crash happened just after 10:30am near Acton Circle when a motorcycle driving westbound struck a Toyota Scion.

The driver of the motorcycle, 47-year-old Jimmy Robert Jensen of Mars Hill was taken to Mission Hospital where he later died.

There were no other injuries in the crash.

Police continue to investigate the crash and ask anyone with information to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.