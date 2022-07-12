GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist died two days after a crash in Greenwood.

According to the Greenwood County Coroner’s Office, the crash happened on Sunday at the intersection of West Cambridge Avenue and Kitson Street.

The coroner’s office said Austin Grey Hamlett, 22, of Greenwood, crashed into another vehicle at the intersection.

Hamlett was taken to the hospital where he later died.

This crash remains under investigation by the Greenwood Police Department and the Greenwood County Coroner’s Office.