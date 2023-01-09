HONEA PATH, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist died in a crash Monday evening in Honea Path.

The crash happened on East Greer Street near Black Street around 6 p.m.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said a motorcycle was driving on East Greer Street when the motorcyclist was thrown from the bike while attempting to avoid hitting another vehicle.

The coroner said the motorcyclist was thrown under the vehicle and run over.

The motorcyclist was taken to AnMed Health Medical Center where he died a short time later.

The victim was identified as 36-year-old Austin Andrew Dalantinow of Honea Path.

The crash is being investigated by the Honea Path Police Department.