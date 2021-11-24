Motorcyclist dies following crash in Spartanburg

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist has died following a crash in Spartanburg Wednesday afternoon.

The Spartanburg Police Department responded at 2:45 p.m. to the intersection of Phifer Drive and Isom Street.

The driver of a 2004 commercial pick-up truck with a trailer attached was traveling east on Isom Street while the driver of a 2001 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling west.

According to police, the commercial truck was attempting to make a left hand turn onto Boundary Drive when the motorcycle traveling straight hit the trailer of the truck.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where he died. His identity has not been released yet.

The driver of the commercial truck was not injured.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store