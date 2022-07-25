SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist died following a crash Sunday afternoon in Spartanburg County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 3:57 p.m. on Interstate 85 southbound near mile marker 68.

Troopers said a 2002 Honda motorcycle was traveling south when it lost control, fell into the roadway and hit a wall.

The driver and passenger were both injured and taken to the hospital where the driver died from their injuries. Their identity has not been released.

Troopers said the passenger had non-life threatening injuries.