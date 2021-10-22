Motorcyclist dies following crash in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist has died following a crash in Spartanburg Friday afternoon.

Spartanburg Police Department responded to the crash at 4:45 p.m. on East Main Street and Allston Drive.

Police said the driver of a 2002 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling west on East Main Street when a 2017 Chevrolet sedan was attempting to make a left turn on East Main Street from Montview Drive when they hit.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where he died.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Randall Keith Lowery Jr., 31, of Cowpens.

