LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist died Saturday following a single-vehicle crash in Laurens.

According to the Laurens Police Department, at 2:35 p.m. officers responded to the crash scene on Church Street, near the intersection of Church Street and High Street.

LPD said a motorcyclist hit a utility pole and was thrown from the motorcycle.

The driver died shortly after being taken from the scene by EMS, officers said. Their identity has not been released.

LPD’s traffic unit is currently investigating this collision.