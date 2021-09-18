Motorcyclist dies in Anderson Co. collision

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist died on Saturday in a single-vehicle crash on Burns Bridge Road, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

Corporal Joe Hovis said the incident occurred around 12:10 p.m. Sunday afternoon just west of Anderson. Hovis said the driver of a 2012 Harley Davidson was traveling east on Burns Bridge Road when they went off the right side of the roadway, striking an asphalt apron.

The motorcyclist was ejected from the vehicle and airlifted to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead. They were not wearing a helmet, Hovis said.

Their identity has not yet been released.