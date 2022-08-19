CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist died Thursday night in a crash in Gaffney.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 9:26 p.m. on SC Highway 150 near Concord Road.

Troopers said a Suzuki motorcycle was traveling west when the driver went off the left side of the road, down an embankment and then ejected from the vehicle when he hit a tree.

The motorcyclist died at the scene.

The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office has identified the motorcyclist as Marvin Lowery Beaver, Jr., 49, of Gaffney.