LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist died in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Laurens County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash occurred on SC 252 near Cain Road around 12:05 a.m.

Troopers said a Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling north on SC 252 when it traveled off the left side of the road, hitting a ditch and a culvert.

Officials said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by SCHP.

