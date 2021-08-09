Motorcyclist dies in crash on Blue Ridge Parkway

YANCEY CO., NC (WSPA) – A motorcyclist has died after a crash Sunday afternoon along the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina.

According to the National Park Service, the crash happened around 4:00pm at milepost 348.5 near the Yancey County / McDowell County line.

Rangers said the motorcyclist, 74-year-old George Wayne Harkins of Senoia, Georgia, died at the scene of the crash.

The National Park Service said Harkins was headed northbound with a group of motorcyclists when he lost control of the motorcycle in a curve and ran off the roadway.

