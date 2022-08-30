GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died early Tuesday morning following a crash in Greenville County, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

Trooper Nick Pye said the single-vehicle collision happened on Locust Hill Road near Shady Oak Drive around 1:15 a.m.

Trooper Pye said the driver of a 2017 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling west on Locust Hill Rd. when they went off the right side of the road, striking a mailbox and then a culvert. The identity of the driver has not yet been released.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.