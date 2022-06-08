GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – A motorcyclist died in a crash Wednesday afternoon in northern Greenville County.

The crash happened around 4:50 p.m. at the corner of Little Texas Road and Clearview Road just east of Travelers Rest, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers said that an SUV was making a left turn from Little Texas Road on to Clearview Road when it was hit by the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist died from their injuries at the scene of the crash.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

The 68-year-old driver of the SUV was charged with Failure to Yield Right of Way in an Intersection, Highway Patrol said.