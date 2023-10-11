SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist died following a crash early Wednesday morning in Spartanburg County.

The crash happened on Valley Falls Road near Tool Road around 12:40 a.m.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said a motorcycle was headed southbound when it crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a car head-on.

The motorcyclist and the driver of the car were both taken to Spartanburg Medical Center where the driver of the motorcycle later died.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 40-year-old Terry Lee Fowler.