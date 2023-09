UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist died in a crash Monday morning in Union County.

The crash happened on U.S. 176 at LSP Road shortly after 7 a.m.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a motorcycle was attempting to make a left turn on to U.S. 176 when it was hit by a pickup truck.

Troopers said the motorcyclist died at the scene of the crash.

The pickup truck driver was not hurt.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.