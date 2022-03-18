GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist died weeks after a hit and run in Greenville County.

We previously reported that a motorcyclist was riding on West Lee Road on Feb. 19 when he was hit from behind by a car.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the driver of that car left the scene leaving the motorcyclist on the ground.

The motorcyclist identified as Mark Wilson Dodd, 59, of Taylors, locally known as “Wolf” was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Feb. 24, arrest warrants were obtained for Roger Alexander, according to troopers. However, Alexander turned himself in at the Greenville County Detention Center that afternoon.

Alexander was charged with one count of leaving the scene causing great bodily injury.

Alexander appeared before a judge where he was denied bond.

On Friday, Dodd passed away from his injuries.

Alexander is still being held in the Greenville County Detention Center.