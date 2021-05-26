Motorcyclist found dead days after crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Troopers said the body of a motorcyclist was found Wednesday, three days after he died in a Greenville County crash.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened Sunday around 1:00pm on Garrison Road.

Troopers said the rider was not wearing a helmet and was thrown from the motorcycle when it ran off the road and struck a ditch.

Highway Patrol said the motorcyclist was not found until 1:40pm on Wednesday.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said the unidentified man was found in a field around 40 feet from the road.